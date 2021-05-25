Covid-19: Bangladesh reports highest deaths in 13 days with 1675 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 792,196 as 1,675 more cases were reported, after testing 16,624 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 40 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,441, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 10.08 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.53 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,279 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 732,810.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 92.50 per cent while the rate of death is 1.57 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 26 were male and 14 female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,995 were male (72.30 per cent) and 3,446 female (27.70 per cent).
Among the 40 patients died in the last 24 hours, 38 breathed their last at different hospitals while two at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, eight were in Dhaka division, 18 in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, three each in Khulna, Barishal, and Rangpur, and one in Sylhet division.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 7,127 were in Dhaka, 2,358 in Chattogram, 660 in Rajshahi, 762 in Khulna, 377 in Barisal, 445 in Sylhet, 457 in Rangpur, and 255 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 16,643 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 58,54,919.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.