Covid-19 claims 139 more lives

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 1,461,998 as 4,804 more cases were reported, after testing 31,689 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 15.16 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 16.90 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 8,453 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,363,874.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 72 were male and 67 female. Of the total deaths so far, 16,537 were male and 8,745 female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 38 were in Dhaka division, 31 in Chattogram, 15 in Rajshahi, 17 in Khulna, eight in Barishal, 12 in Sylhet, eight in Rangpur and 10 in Mymensingh division.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.