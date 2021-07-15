Covid-19 claims 226 more lives, 12,236 new cases reported

A total of 44,941 samples were tested while the rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 27.23 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 8,395 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 9,05,807.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 140 were male and 86 female. Of the total deaths so far, 12,053 were males and 5,225 females.
Among the 226 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 206 breathed their last at different hospitals while 20 passed away at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 74 were in Dhaka division, 42 in Chattogram, 24 in Rajshahi, 52 in Khulna, 6 in Barishal, five in Sylhet, 13 in Rangpur and 10 in Mymensingh division.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.