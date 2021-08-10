Covid-19 claims 9 more lives at Kushtia hospital

Besides, the district logged as many as 291 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, said Momen. "Some 990 samples were tested during this period."
The positivity rate in the district also increased to 29.39 per cent from the previous day's 26.97 per cent.
Besides, 261 patients with Covid symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, the official said.
So far, 10,873 people have been found infected in the district, while 350 people have died of Covid-19 to date.
Tapas Kumar Sarkar, the resident medical officer of the hospital, said that although the number of patients admitted at the facility is marginally more than the number of hospital beds, the influx of new patients has dropped in the past few days.