Covid-19 deaths, infections decrease in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,887,271 on Wednesday as 8,016 more cases were reported, after testing 42,564 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 33 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,703, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 18.83 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.68 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 10,725 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,633,582.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 24 were male and 9 female.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 15 were in Dhaka division, four in Rajshahi, six in Chattogram, two each in Khulna, Sylhet and Mymensingh and one each in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

