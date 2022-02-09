Covid-19 deaths, infections decrease in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 18.83 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.68 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 10,725 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,633,582.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 24 were male and 9 female.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 15 were in Dhaka division, four in Rajshahi, six in Chattogram, two each in Khulna, Sylhet and Mymensingh and one each in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.