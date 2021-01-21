COVID-19: Detection rate comes below 4pc

Sixteen more patients died of coronavirus and 584 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in 24 hours till 8:00am Thursday.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure.
As many as 7,966 people have died of coronavirus while 530,271 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
Advertisement
A total of 14,761 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The detection rate was 3.94 per cent.
A total of 475,074 patients recovered in the country so far with 602 in the last 24 hours.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.