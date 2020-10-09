COVID-19: Govt reports 1278 cases, 17 deaths

Staff Correspondent
A health worker collects a swab of a man during a coronavirus test in the Mugda Medical College and Hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2 July 2020
A health worker collects a swab of a man during a coronavirus test in the Mugda Medical College and Hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2 July 2020Reuters

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Friday rose to 375,870 as 1,278 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,256 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 17 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,477, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.35 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 18.33 per cent.

Advertisement

A total of 1,596 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 289,912.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 77.13 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, nine were male and eight female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,222 were males (77.09 per cent) and 1,255 females (22.91 per cent).

Advertisement

A total of 11,506 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 20,50,669.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

More News

Bangladesh ranks 113 on CRII index

Bangladesh ranks 113 on CRII index

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

HAEFA observes 3rd anniversary of medical services at Rohingya refugee camps

At the HAEFA health centre in a Rohingya refugee camp

New Indian envoy pledges to deepen ties

New Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami