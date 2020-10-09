COVID-19: Govt reports 1278 cases, 17 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Friday rose to 375,870 as 1,278 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,256 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 17 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,477, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.35 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 18.33 per cent.