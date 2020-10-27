COVID-19: Govt reports 1335 new cases, 20 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 401,586 as 1,335 more cases were reported, after testing 12,617 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 20 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,838, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.58 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 17.58 per cent.