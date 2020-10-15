COVID-19: Govt reports 1600 new cases, 15 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 384,559 as 1,600 new cases were reported, after testing 14,104 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 15 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,608, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.34 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 18.08 per cent.
A total of 1,780 people said to be recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total detected cases to 299,229.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 77.81 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, nine were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,314 were males (76.93 per cent) and 1,294 females (23.07 per cent).
A total of 14,261 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 21,26,552.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.
However, antibody tests have shown that at least 45 per cent of the Dhaka dwellers were infected with the novel coronavirus. Of them, 24 per cent was above 60 years of age.
The study, jointly conducted by Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) and International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), was published at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan on Monday afternoon. Approximately, over 20 million people lives in Dhaka.
After analysing the genes of the coronavirus, the researchers also assumed that the first COVID-19 infection happened in the country in mid-February.
Later on Tuesday midnight, the IEDCR issued a media release saying that sample of the research was too small to reach any conclusion on the number of people infected with novel coronavirus in Dhaka.