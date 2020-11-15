COVID-19: Govt reports 21 deaths, 1837 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 432,333 as 1,837 more cases were reported, after testing 14,060 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 21 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,194, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.07 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 17.01 per cent.
The DGHS said a total of 1,693 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 349,542.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 80.85 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and four female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,768 were males (76.98 per cent) and 1,426 females (23.02 per cent).
A total of 14,003 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 25,41,194.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.