COVID-19: Govt reports 21 deaths, 2139 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 434,472 as 2,139 more cases were reported, after testing 15768 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 21 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,215, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.57 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 16.99 per cent.
The DGHS said a total of 1,604 people had recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 351,146.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 80.82 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 15 were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,783 were male (76.96 per cent) and 1,432 female (23.04 per cent).
A total of 16,218 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 25,56,962.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.