COVID-19: Govt reports 31 deaths, 2293 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 467,225 as 2,293 more cases were reported, after testing 15,501 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 31 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,675, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.79 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.76 per cent.