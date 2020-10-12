COVID-19: Govt reports 31 more deaths, 1,472 cases

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.13 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 18.22 per cent.

A total of 1,531 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 294,391.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 77.52 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.