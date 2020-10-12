COVID-19: Govt reports 31 more deaths, 1,472 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Monday rose to 379,738 as 1,472 more people were found to be positive, after testing 13,227 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 31 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,555, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.13 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 18.22 per cent.
A total of 1,531 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 294,391.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 77.52 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 19 were males and 12 females. Of the total deaths so far, 4,275 were males (76.96 per cent) and 1,280 females (23.04 per cent).
A total of 13,283 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 20,84,222.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.