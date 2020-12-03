COVID-19: Govt reports 35 deaths, 2316 new cases

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Prothom Alo illustration

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 471,739 as 2,316 more cases were reported, after testing 16,807 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 35 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,748, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.78 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 16.72 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 2,593 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 388,379.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 82.33 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 23 were male and 12 female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,164 were male (76.53 per cent) and 1,584 female (23.47 per cent).

A total of 16,838 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 28,20,981.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

