COVID-19: Govt reports 35 deaths, 2316 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 471,739 as 2,316 more cases were reported, after testing 16,807 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 35 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,748, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.78 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 16.72 per cent.