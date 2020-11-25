COVID-19: Govt reports 39 deaths, 2156 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 454,146 as 2,156 more cases were reported, after testing 16,001 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 39 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,487, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.47 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 16.84 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 2,302 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 369,179.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 81.29 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 27 were male and 12 female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,982 were males (76.8 per cent) and 1,505 females (23.2 per cent).
A total of 15,777 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 26,96,150.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.