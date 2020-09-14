COVID-19 pandemic leads to food insecurity in Cox’s Bazar, says WFP

Almost half of the urban population in Sadar upazila of Cox’s Bazar is struggling to have access to food during this COVID-19 pandemic due to significant downslide in livelihoods and income, according to a WFP assessment.

The Cox’s Bazar Urban Vulnerability Assessment found that 40 per cent of those surveyed have had no income since March and 48 per cent struggled to buy enough food.

As a result, they have been heavily relying on external assistance, including from the government of Bangladesh and donors, said the WFP (United Nations World Food Programme) on Monday.