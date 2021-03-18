Covid-19: Police to launch special awareness campaign

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Thursday announced launching a special programme to encourage people to maintain health safety rules to contain the pandemic.

"As part of our special programme, we'll encourage people to wear masks and maintain health rules. If necessary, masks will be distributed for free," he said at a press conference at Rajarbagh police auditorium.

Benazir urged people to wear masks while going out of their homes.

"The economy and life must continue. We'd like to encourage people rather than forcing them to ensure the use of mask. We expect that everyone will follow the health hygiene rules for themselves and their families," the IGP said.

He said Bangladesh Police will organise nationwide awareness meetings from 21 March.