Covid-19: Police to launch special awareness campaign

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Thursday announced launching a special programme to encourage people to maintain health safety rules to contain the pandemic.
"As part of our special programme, we'll encourage people to wear masks and maintain health rules. If necessary, masks will be distributed for free," he said at a press conference at Rajarbagh police auditorium.
Benazir urged people to wear masks while going out of their homes.
"The economy and life must continue. We'd like to encourage people rather than forcing them to ensure the use of mask. We expect that everyone will follow the health hygiene rules for themselves and their families," the IGP said.
He said Bangladesh Police will organise nationwide awareness meetings from 21 March.
The IGP said they would invite any voluntary organisation to participate in the programme. "If we can strictly avoid reckless movement and public gatherings, we'll be able to bring the situation under control," Benazir said.
Bangladesh's daily coronavirus infection rate jumped to 10.45 percent with 2,187 new cases. The death tally climbed to 8,624 with 16 more deaths. Bangladesh has so far reported 564,939 cases with the first ones reported on March 8 last year.
IGP Benazir said 45 lakh people in the country have so far been provided with the coronavirus vaccine. "Even after receiving the vaccine, everyone must follow the health rules."
The government launched a mass countrywide vaccination drive on Feb 7 to tackle the pandemic.
Benazir noted that over 1,000 people are being infected with coronavirus daily and said: "We must tackle the growing infection rate alongside keeping the country's economy afloat. We don't want anyone to get sick or die unnecessarily."
Replying to a question, he said everyone should avoid arranging any rally and public gathering in the current situation.
"In order to hold any kind of meeting and rally, permission of the appropriate authorities must be taken and the programmes should be arranged in a short range in strict compliance with the hygiene rules."