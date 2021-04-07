'Covid-19 spreading mostly from public transport and tourist spots'

Novel coronavirus is mostly spreading from public transport, prayer houses, public gathering and tourist centres, according to a government document.

If the infection trend is taken into consideration, the coronavirus situation in the country will be critical in the next two weeks.

Under the circumstance, everyone has been asked to remain alert so that the mistakes earlier made to tackle Covid-19 are not repeated in the future.

This information has been found in a resolution of a review meeting on the capacity of the health services division to tackle coronavirus.

The meeting presided over by the principal secretary of the prime minister's office was held on 25 March.

Sources said the health ministry in fact could not take proper steps rather than a few decisions including following health guidelines, increasing awareness and turning beds of non-Covid hospitals into Covid hospitals.

When asked about the matter, health minister Zahid Maleque told Prothom Alo, “There was nothing wrong with our efforts. As the vaccination started, people became over-confident. They crowded at the sea beach as well as wedding parties, Islamic congregations and political rallies, flouting all health guidelines. Such crowding increased the risk of virus infection.”

He said the 18-point directive and the ongoing seven-day lockdown have to be followed. "We cannot increase the beds of hospitals if we want."

About the doses of vaccines, Zahid Maleque said, "We have not yet received our purchased vaccines. Now it is April. It is a matter of concern."