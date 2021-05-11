Covid-19 test fees reduced at private labs: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has reduced the Covid-19 test fees at private laboratories.

DGHS’s additional director general Nasima Sultana made the disclosure at a news briefing on Tuesday.

From now on, the test fees for a migrant have been revised to Tk 2,500 instead of Tk 3,000.

General people will need to pay Tk 3,000 instead of Tk 3,500 as the Covid-19 test fees at any private lab. A private lab will charge Tk 3,700 instead of Tk 4,500 for sample collection from home.

The test fees at the public labs will remain Tk 100 as before.