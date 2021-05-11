Covid-19 test fees reduced at private labs: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has reduced the Covid-19 test fees at private laboratories.
DGHS’s additional director general Nasima Sultana made the disclosure at a news briefing on Tuesday.
From now on, the test fees for a migrant have been revised to Tk 2,500 instead of Tk 3,000.
General people will need to pay Tk 3,000 instead of Tk 3,500 as the Covid-19 test fees at any private lab. A private lab will charge Tk 3,700 instead of Tk 4,500 for sample collection from home.
The test fees at the public labs will remain Tk 100 as before.
Nasima Sultana said people violating the Covid-19 health guidelines are on mad home rush prior to the Eid-ul-Fitr.
She said that people in case of having coronavirus symptoms after returning from home should get tested immediately.
The DGHS additional director recommended frequent testing as a means of precautionary measure.
The World Health Organization has been emphasising on Covid-19 testing to contain the virus infection.