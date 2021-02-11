COVID-19 vaccination: No more ‘on-spot’ registration

The government has scrapped the 'on-spot' registration for coronavirus doses to avoid crowd in centres and properly run the vaccination campaign, health minister Zahid Maleque said Thursday.

"On-spot registration got a huge response compared to online enrollment. People who registered online are facing problems at the vaccination centres. The vaccination process is getting delayed and the elderlies are suffering much," he said. "That's why 'on-spot' registration had to be called off."

Minister Maleque said more people are now getting registered to get the jab.

So far, 1,029,457 people have registered through surokkha.gov.bd. Among them, 14,676 have already received messages for their first shots, he said.

"More than 300,000 people have been vaccinated in the last four days," he said at a programme in Dhaka.