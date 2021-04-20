Covid-19 vaccines should be declared as global public goods: PM Hasina

At these critical times, Sheikh Hasina said that the financial and technical supports to developing countries have also become more important.

She added that developing countries need more access to the funds of the International Financial Institutions and the Multinational Development Banks.

Mentioning that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought us at a crossroad of human history confronting possibly the gravest global challenge of our times, Sheikh Hasina said that the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic are massive and are still unfolding.

She opined: “It is, therefore, extremely important to strengthen the global and regional partnerships through coordinated efforts to address these challenges.”

To this end, she said that Bangladesh has been trying to mitigate the adverse impacts of the pandemic through balanced measures between life and livelihood.

“We have so far announced various stimulus packages worth 14.6 billion dollars, around 4.4 percent of our GDP, for social protection and boosting economy,” she continued.

The prime minister said the pandemic highlights the crucial role of global governance to ensure that no one is left behind even during a crisis.

She stated that Bangladesh is engaged in different regional connectivity initiatives through South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC), Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) and Bangladesh–China–India–Myanmar (BCIM) forum.

In this connection, she said that Bangladesh is uniquely placed to connect the regions of South Asia, Southeast Asia, East Asia and beyond through multi-modal linkages and believes that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) could play an important role in this regard.

“This continent has the advantage of huge demographic dividend, vast markets and the technological edge. If we join hands, together we can grow faster. This will also help us achieve the SDGs that we all committed to fulfill,” she continued.

“We need to maximise the technological potentials of the 4IR by extending hands each other,” she went on saying.