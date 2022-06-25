Covid: Bangladesh logs 3 more deaths with 1,280 cases

Of the deceased, two were women and another was man. Two of them were from Dhaka division and another was from Barishal.

The daily-case positivity rate jumped to 15. 07 per cent from Friday’s 12.18 per cent as 8,492 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 97.10 per cent from Friday’s 97.16 per cent as 102 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.