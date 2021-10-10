Covid claims 14 more lives in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 14 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Sunday, taking the tally to 27,688, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, on Friday rose to 1,562,359 as 481 more cases were reported, after testing 20, 355 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.