Covid claims 14 more lives in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am further decreased to 2.36 per cent from yesterday’s 2.45 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 699 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,523,833.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, three were male and 11 female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, seven were in Dhaka division, two in Rajshahi and one each in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Sylhet and Barishal divisions.