Covid claims 14 more lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh reported 14 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Sunday, taking the tally to 27,688, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, on Friday rose to 1,562,359 as 481 more cases were reported, after testing 20, 355 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am further decreased to 2.36 per cent from yesterday’s 2.45 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 699 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,523,833.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, three were male and 11 female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, seven were in Dhaka division, two in Rajshahi and one each in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Sylhet and Barishal divisions.

