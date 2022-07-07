Covid claims 3 more lives in Bangladesh, infects 1,790 others

Bangladesh registered three more Covid-linked deaths with 1,790 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning amid rapid surge in new infections, reports UNB.

The fresh numbers took the country's total caseload to 1,986,490 and the total fatalities to 29,188, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate slightly declined to 16.54 from Wednesday's 16.89 per cent as 10, 822 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

