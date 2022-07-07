Covid claims 3 more lives in Bangladesh, infects 1,790 others

Among the deceased, two were women and one was a man. Of them, one each were from Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna division.
On Wednesday, the country recorded four Covid-linked deaths with 1,728 cases.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.17 per cent from Tuesday's 96.23 per cent as 678 patients recovered during this period.
In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.