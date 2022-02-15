Bangladesh

Covid claims 34 more lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,919,102 on Tuesday as 4,746 more cases were reported, after testing 34,458 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 34 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,872, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.77 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.69 per cent.

The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 11,417 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,703,309.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 21 were male and 13 female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 21 were in Dhaka division, four in Barishal, two each in Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur and one in Rajshahi.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

