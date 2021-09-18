Bangladesh

Covid claims 35 more lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 1,541,300 as 1,190 more cases were reported, after testing 19,668 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 35 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,182, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 6.05 per cent. The health directorate today said a total of 1,645 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,498,654.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 19 were female and 16 male. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 19 were in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, three in Khulna and Rajshahi division, two in Sylhet division, one in Rangpur and Barishal division.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

