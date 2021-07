Fifty two more people have died of Covid-19 in different districts of Khulna division in the last 24 hours until Monday morning, reports news agency UNB.

According to the health director's office, among the deceased, 14 died in Kushtia, 12 in Khulna, 11 in Jessore, five in Meherpur, three in Jhenaidah, two each in Bagerhat, Magura and Narail and one in Satkhira.