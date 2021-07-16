Bangladesh

Covid claims additional SP's life

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
An additional superintendent of Bangladesh police died of Covid-19 at Rajarbagh central police hospital on Thursday night.

Md Sohel Rana, assistant inspector general (Media and Public Relations) of Bangladesh police, said, Ahsan Habib was on life support at the hospital since 6 July, reports UNB.

The body was sent to the village home of the deceased under the management of police.

The namaz-e-janaza was held on Friday afternoon in presence of senior police officials at his village home. Habib will be buried at the family graveyard.

He was born in Basantapur of Chauddagram in Cumilla. The additional SP was serving in the first armed police battalion of Rangamati. He left behind parents, wife, five brothers, two sisters and a host of relatives to mourn his early demise.

Md Ahsan Habib passed the 33rd BCS examination and joined Bangladesh Police as assistant SP. Later, he was promoted to additional police superintendent in May last.

So far, 101 police personnel have lost their lives while providing services to people during the coronavirus pandemic.

