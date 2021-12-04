Bangladesh

Covid claims six more lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh has reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in last 24 hours as of Saturday morning taking the tally to 27,995.

During the period, 176 more people were detected with the infection of the highly contagious disease taking the number of total infection to 1,577,246, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country reported 1.07 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 16,428 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The health directorate said a total of 162 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,542,048.

Of the deaths in last 24 hours, four are female and two male. Of them, three died in Dhaka and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Sylhet.

Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

