Covid claims two more lives in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 0.89 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.13 per cent.
The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 876 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,951,504.
Of the deaths, in the last 24 hours, one was male and one female from Khulna and Rajshahi.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.