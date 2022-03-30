Bangladesh

Covid claims two more lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,951,504 on Wednesday as 72 more cases were reported, after testing 8,073 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, two more patients died of Covid-19, taking the death toll to 29,122, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 0.89 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.13 per cent.

The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 876 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,951,504.

Of the deaths, in the last 24 hours, one was male and one female from Khulna and Rajshahi.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

