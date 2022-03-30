Covid claims two more lives in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,951,504 on Wednesday as 72 more cases were reported, after testing 8,073 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, two more patients died of Covid-19, taking the death toll to 29,122, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).