Bangladesh

Covid: Deaths increase to 20, rate drops to 10.24pc

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,926,570 on Thursday as 3,539 more cases were reported, after testing 34,547 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 20 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,907, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am dropped to 10.24 per cent from yesterday’s 12.2 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.67 per cent.

The health directorate Thursday said a total of 11,800 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,727,866.

Advertisement

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 16 were male and four female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, seven were in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, five in Rajshahi, four in Khulna, one each in Sylhet and Rangpur. Mymensingh and Barishal divisions saw no Covid-19 deaths.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement