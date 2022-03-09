Bangladesh

Covid detection rate falls to 1.97pc in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Students wait in long queues to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The picture was taken on 10 February at Bandarban Zela StadiumSupriya Chakma

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,948,471 on Wednesday as 323 more cases were reported, after testing 16,370 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, one more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,097, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.97 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.34 per cent.

The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 2,824 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,852,770.

In the last 24 hours, one has died of Covid-19 in Sylhet.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

