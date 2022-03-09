Covid detection rate falls to 1.97pc in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.97 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.34 per cent.
The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 2,824 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,852,770.
In the last 24 hours, one has died of Covid-19 in Sylhet.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.