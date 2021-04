Fazle Hossain Badsha, MP of Rajshahi-2 who contracted Covid-19, has been brought to Dhaka from Rajshahi by a MI-17 helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force, reports UNB.

The lawmaker was undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and was brought to Dhaka on Thursday after deterioration of his physical condition, says a media release of Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.