Covid testing at Dhaka airport awaits UAE’s approval: State minister

The six RT-PCR labs installed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport are now awaiting approval from the United Arab Emirate to start Covid-19 testing for the departing passengers.

State minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali said this while talking to reporters at the secretariat on Tuesday.

On Sunday the labs were installed at the airport and sent the collected reports on that day to the UAE as per their condition, said the state minister.