Covid vaccines to be administered in all schools to vaccinate students

School-going students, aged 12-17, will be vaccinated in their schools across the country, said Health and Family Welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday, reports UNB.

The minister said, “We have been vaccinating students of four to five schools at one school premises till now.”

“In this case, we see that various complications were being created including registration. So, we decided to go to every school and vaccinate the students,” he added.