Dengue: June spike exceeds 5-month total, experts urge ‘public health emergency’
This year, dengue outbreaks have been more severe across the country than in Dhaka. Experts believe that area-based mapping is needed to tackle this, but no visible initiatives have been taken yet.
A total of 4,345 people were infected with dengue in Bangladesh from January to May this year. But in June alone, more people contracted this mosquito-borne disease, with 5,804 cases reported.
According to official data, this marks the second highest monthly dengue infection rate in the country’s history.
In June, rainfall was below normal while humidity remained high. Public health experts and entomologists believe these conditions contributed to the spread of Aedes mosquitoes that carry dengue. They are in favour of declaring dengue an “emergency public health situation.”
As of Tuesday, a total of 10,682 people have been reportedly infected with dengue this year. In the 24-hour period from 8:00 am Sunday to 8:00 am Monday, 386 new cases were reported, and one person died. This brings the death toll from dengue this year to 43.
In light of this situation, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued two separate notifications on Monday setting fees for dengue tests at public and private hospitals.
According to BSS, one notification mentioned that fees for dengue tests at public hospitals had been set on 14 January and were valid until 30 June. The new order extends this validity until 31 January next year.
Given how dengue is spreading, we can no longer afford to ignore it. The situation warrants declaring it an emergency public health situation.Mushtuq Hossain, public health expert
As per the notifications, the maximum government-set fee for NS1 for dengue, IgG for dengue, and IgM for dengue tests at public hospitals is Tk 50. For private hospitals, the fee is set at Tk 300 taka for each of these tests, while CBC (complete blood count) tests will cost Tk 400.
More cases in June than in previous 5 months combined
From January to May, as many as 4,345 people were hospitalised with dengue, and 23 of them died. In June alone, some 5,804 people were infected, with 1,459 more than the previous five months combined. This month, 20 people have died so far.
The latest wave of dengue began in June, with patient numbers steadily rising since then.
In 2019, Bangladesh saw a massive dengue outbreak, with 1,884 cases reported in June that year. In June of 2021, 2022, and 2023, the number of cases were 272, 737, and 5,956 respectively. June 2023 recorded the highest number of cases for any June, followed this year by June 2024 as the second highest.
Bangladesh’s worst dengue outbreak was in 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised — more than in the previous 23 years combined — and 1,705 people died.
‘Weather favours dengue’
Typically, a year of high infection is followed by a year of fewer cases. Last year’s cases were lower than in 2023, but infections are rising again this year. Entomologists believe this year’s weather is favouring dengue.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, June rainfall was at least 20 per cent below normal, with humidity levels sometimes reaching 90 per cent.
Weather conditions have created a favourable situation for dengue. The spread of a new strain of dengue this year signals a potentially complicated outbreak.Tauhid Uddin Ahmed, former IEDCR chief entomologist
Former IEDCR chief entomologist Tauhid Uddin Ahmed said, “Weather conditions have created a favourable situation for dengue. The spread of a new strain of dengue this year signals a potentially complicated outbreak.”
During major outbreaks in 2023 and last year, serotype-2 was dominant. While it’s not yet clear which type is dominant nationwide this year, a June IEDCR survey in Barguna found serotype-3 spreading.
The spread of a new type not only increases infection numbers but also worsens patient conditions. Tauhid Uddin sees this as a key reason for the serious situation in Barguna.
Need for area-based mapping
About 25 per cent of cases this year so far have been in Barguna district, with 2,839 cases reported there as of yesterday. Seventy-five per cent of infections have occurred outside Dhaka, particularly in Barishal, Patuakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Chapainawabganj, and Cox’s Bazar.
Public health expert Mushtuq Hossain says this situation calls for region-based mapping.
“Given how dengue is spreading, we can no longer afford to ignore it. The situation warrants declaring it an emergency public health situation,” says Mushtuq.
He pointed out that the government efforts to control dengue have been insufficient, with funding shortfalls evident.
He also suggested the government seek support from the World Health Organization (WHO).
According to professor Halimur Rashid, line director of disease control at the DGHS, the IEDCR will carry out area-based mapping.
When asked about declaring an emergency public health situation, he said, “You can talk to WHO about that.”
Area-based mapping helps identify the extent of infection in each region.
On 21 June, the DGHS formed an 11-member technical committee, including Jahangirnagar University entomologist professor Kabirul Bashar, on dengue. However, as of yesterday, he said he had not been informed about the committee’s work.