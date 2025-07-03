Dengue: June spike exceeds 5-month total, experts urge ‘public health emergency’

A total of 4,345 people were infected with dengue in Bangladesh from January to May this year. But in June alone, more people contracted this mosquito-borne disease, with 5,804 cases reported.

According to official data, this marks the second highest monthly dengue infection rate in the country’s history.

In June, rainfall was below normal while humidity remained high. Public health experts and entomologists believe these conditions contributed to the spread of Aedes mosquitoes that carry dengue. They are in favour of declaring dengue an “emergency public health situation.”

This year, dengue outbreaks have been more severe across the country than in Dhaka. Experts believe that area-based mapping is needed to tackle this, but no visible initiatives have been taken yet.

As of Tuesday, a total of 10,682 people have been reportedly infected with dengue this year. In the 24-hour period from 8:00 am Sunday to 8:00 am Monday, 386 new cases were reported, and one person died. This brings the death toll from dengue this year to 43.