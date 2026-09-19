Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital serves over 800,000 patients in remote char communities

Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital (LFH), a floating hospital providing healthcare services to remote riverine communities, has served more than 816,000 patients and delivered over 1.35 million healthcare services since its inception in 2002.

The hospital has also conducted 489 surgical camps and more than 19,000 surgeries, according to a press release issued by Unilever Bangladesh.

The hospital currently provides healthcare services to underserved communities in the char areas of Gaibandha, Bogura and Sirajganj.

Ruhul Quddus Khan, CEO and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, along with members of the company's Management Committee, recently visited the hospital's operations in Gaibandha.