Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital serves over 800,000 patients in remote char communities
Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital (LFH), a floating hospital providing healthcare services to remote riverine communities, has served more than 816,000 patients and delivered over 1.35 million healthcare services since its inception in 2002.
The hospital has also conducted 489 surgical camps and more than 19,000 surgeries, according to a press release issued by Unilever Bangladesh.
The hospital currently provides healthcare services to underserved communities in the char areas of Gaibandha, Bogura and Sirajganj.
Ruhul Quddus Khan, CEO and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, along with members of the company's Management Committee, recently visited the hospital's operations in Gaibandha.
During the visit, the delegation toured the hospital, met healthcare professionals and interacted with patients to gain insights into the challenges and opportunities of delivering healthcare in geographically isolated char communities.
Established in 2002 through a partnership between Unilever's health and hygiene brand Lifebuoy and the social development organization Friendship, LFH is one of UBL’s longest-running social impact initiatives.
The hospital began its journey by converting a barge brought from France into a fully equipped floating hospital designed to bring quality healthcare closer to marginalized populations.
Over the years, the hospital has evolved into a comprehensive facility offering primary and specialized medical services, including maternal and child healthcare, general medicine, eye care, dentistry, skin disease treatment, diagnostics, and surgical procedures.
According to a press release, the impact of the initiative continues to grow. In 2025 alone, LFH served 48,784 patients, conducted 36,051 general outpatient consultations, 4,442 specialist consultations, 987 surgeries and more than 21,500 diagnostic tests. The hospital also reached 28,273 women and girls and 6,564 children during the year, maintaining essential medicine availability at 98 per cent and patient satisfaction at 95 per cent.
For residents of char communities, accessing healthcare often requires traveling long distances across rivers and navigating limited transportation options, incurring significant time and financial costs. Seasonal flooding and river erosion further create barriers to timely treatment. LFH was established to bridge this gap.
During the visit, the delegation heard firsthand accounts from patients about how access to healthcare closer to home has reduced difficult river journeys and improved treatment outcomes.
Ruhul Quddus Khan said, “At Unilever, we believe that good health opens the door to new possibilities in people’s lives. When someone regains their health, the benefits extend beyond the individual, bringing relief and a sense of normalcy back to the entire family. We are truly proud to be part of this humanitarian initiative.”
He added, "Speaking with patients, healthcare workers, and local communities has reinforced my understanding that timely access to healthcare is about more than treatment; it restores confidence and helps make a family’s future more secure. We will continue to support this important initiative so that more people can access reliable healthcare when they need it most."