Gas discovered at Rashidpur, 25.55bcf production expected in 10 years

According to the press release, it is expected that Well No. 3 of the Rashidpur gas field will yield 25.55 billion cubic feet of gas over the next 10 years. Additionally, condensate will be obtained as a by-product from the well. Based on the current LNG price of Tk 65 per cubic meter, the gas from this well is estimated to be worth around Tk 47 billion.

SGFL sources said that skilled officials and employees from SGFL and BAPEX successfully completed the workover of Well No. 3. At present, drilling is underway at Sylhet-10X, Sylhet-11, Dupitila-1, Kailashtila-9, Rashidpur-11, and Rashidpur-13, while workover operations are ongoing at Kailashtila-9 and Beanibazar-2.

SGFL hopes that successful completion of these projects will further increase the country’s gas production.