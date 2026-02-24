“Physicians will go after the people”—this situation does not exist in Bangladesh

A statement by Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain has drawn the attention of many. Some believe his remarks reflect the real picture of the country’s health sector to some extent. Others think the comments have somewhat belittled physicians.

Three days after taking office, last Friday Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain spoke to journalists at his home in Hafizpur village of Monohardi upazila in Narsingdi. Regarding delivering healthcare to people’s doorsteps, he told newspersons, “So that people do not have to run after physicians, physicians will go after the people. With the mindset of making healthcare accessible and universal, we are moving forward to deliver medical services to people’s doorsteps.”

However, a situation where “physicians will go after the people” does not exist in the country.

Physicians play the biggest role in receiving or providing medical services. Nurses and other types of health workers are also required for service delivery. But in reality, there are seven physicians for every 10,000 people in the country. The number of nurses is even lower.

In this regard, Bangladesh lags behind neighbouring countries. The country’s health sector has been in a prolonged manpower crisis for years. Experts believe that quality service is not possible with insufficient manpower. The health minister must address the shortage of physicians as well as all types of health workers.