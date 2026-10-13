Former BNP lawmaker Salahuddin Ahmed dies
Former three-time MP and BNP Commerce Affairs Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed died at a hospital in the capital on Tuesday night. He was 80.
He breathed his last at Evercare Hospital Dhaka at 8:10pm, his son Tanvir Ahmed Robin, member secretary of Dhaka South City BNP, told UNB.
Robin said his father's namaz-e-janaza will be held after Zohr prayers at Lal Mosque in Shyampur-Kadamtali on Wednesday. He urged all to pray for the salvation of his father's departed soul.
Salahuddin Ahmed was elected MP from the Dhaka-4 and Dhaka-5 constituencies as a BNP candidate in the 1991, February 1996 and 2001 parliamentary elections.
He contested the June 1996, 2008 and 2018 national elections but was defeated.
During the 2018 parliamentary election, he was seriously injured in a knife attack while protesting alleged irregularities in the voting.
A former general secretary of undivided Dhaka city BNP, Salahuddin had been suffering from age-related illnesses for several years.
He was recently admitted to Evercare Hospital with lung problems and other complications.