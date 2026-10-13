Former BNP lawmaker Salahuddin Ahmed dies

Former three-time MP and BNP Commerce Affairs Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed died at a hospital in the capital on Tuesday night. He was 80.

He breathed his last at Evercare Hospital Dhaka at 8:10pm, his son Tanvir Ahmed Robin, member secretary of Dhaka South City BNP, told UNB.

Robin said his father's namaz-e-janaza will be held after Zohr prayers at Lal Mosque in Shyampur-Kadamtali on Wednesday. He urged all to pray for the salvation of his father's departed soul.