Stop provoking war: PM Hasina urges world leaders

The ruling party chief was delivering her inaugural speech at the 22nd national council of the country’s oldest political party, aiming to elect new leadership.
The theme of this year's council is “Development journey under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina with the determination to build a developed, prosperous, and smart Bangladesh of Bangabandhu’s dream”.
Sheikh Hasina said that all countries are independent and all have the right to act independently.
Saying that Bangladesh does not want war, she added that the country also does not want sanctions.
“We do not want war, we do not want sanctions… war causes suffering for humanity,” she added.
In this regard she recalled the experience during the Liberation War in 1971.
“We know the adversity of war, we experienced that in 1971,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina mentioned that women are affected the most during wars and children are also negatively impacted.
“Their (women and children) human rights are violated, children are suffering from the cold winter… We do not want war,” she said.
The PM said that Bangladesh was just coming out from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This war is just demolishing all our advancements,” she said.