Japan to cooperate addressing Bangladesh's challenge: Envoy

The ambassador said Bangladesh aims to become a developed country by 2041 and the government is attempting to overcome various challenges such as climate change, health, and education to achieve this goal.
"The year 2023 marks the 51st year of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh. In other words, 2023 is the first year for the next 50 years," he said.
On 26 December, the new ambassador presented credentials to Bangladesh president Md Abdul Hamid.
Before coming to Bangladesh, the envoy said, he has learned that many Japanese have been involved and worked hard for the development of this country for 50 years as true friends of Bangladesh.
"I have also learned from a number of Japanese people who have close connections with Bangladesh that Bangladeshi people are not only working hard to develop the country but also possess great respect and affiliations for Japan and its nationals," he said.
Kiminori said he is committed to make his best effort to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.
The envoy noted that the Bangladesh's economy has been steadily growing and the country is to graduate from LDC by 2026.
"Due to this rapid economic growth, I am feeling that there are increasing expectations from Japanese business circle to shift their interests from aiding to investing," he said.
As ambassador, Kiminori said he would like to contribute to Bangladesh's further economic growth by listening to and supporting Japanese companies interested in doing business in this country.