Mobs will be scattered across 300 seats, won’t be in advantageous position: CEC to US Envoy
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasiruddin has said that as the upcoming parliamentary election will be held simultaneously across all 300 constituencies, groups involved with inciting mob violence will be dispersed and thus unable to gain advantage during polling.
“Those who usually form mobs will have to return to their own constituencies. At that point it will not be possible to assemble such large crowds in any single location. Therefore, those who intend to create unrest during the election will fail to do so,” Nasir Uddin told newspersons on Monday after his meeting with US Acting Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson at the election commission headquarters in the city’s Agargaon area.
He further said that the US envoy had inquired about the current “mob situation,” its possible impact on the election, and the commission’s level of preparedness.
In response, the CEC said, “Our preparations intensified after receiving the formal election letter from the Honourable Chief Adviser on 5 August. In fact, major preparatory work had already begun earlier, so there is no scope for any deficiency. We are ensuring that the election commission cannot be blamed for any lapse.”
“I have made it clear that the election commission will not shoulder any blame. Unlike in the past, when questions were raised about our readiness, this time we are making arrangements so thorough that no one can claim we were unprepared. Our aim is to be in a position to conduct the election whenever the government instructs us to do so,” Nasir Uddin emphasised.
Speaking on political parties’ positions, the CEC said the commission had informed the envoy that despite disagreements in previous elections, parties had eventually reached a consensus. He remained optimistic the same would happen again.
“Political parties work for the national interest; therefore, we expect they will ultimately find common ground regarding the election,” he added.
Nasir Uddin further noted that the Chief Adviser has already initiated dialogue with political parties, which he described as “a positive development.”
He informed the US envoy that the Chief Adviser had so far allowed the election commission to work independently, free from political interference, and that he himself had not experienced any pressure.
Responding to queries about rumours and misinformation, the CEC told Tracey Ann Jacobson, “This country is awash with rumours. Entire industries have emerged here dedicated to manufacturing them. We should not lend them any credence.”
He also outlined to the US envoy the reforms and amendments proposed by the commission.
On the issue of curbing illicit campaign financing, Nasir Uddin said, “We are taking all possible measures. Completely eliminating black money is difficult, but necessary legal steps have been put in place for stricter control.”
He highlighted that extensive preparations had been made for overseas Bangladeshis to exercise their voting rights, on a scale never attempted before.
When newspersons asked the CEC about a recent disturbance during a commission hearing, he confirmed that a general diary (GD) had been filed and the police instructed to identify and act against those involved.
“The individuals who caused the disruption were not familiar faces,” he added.
Concluding, Nasir Uddin said, “All in all, we are undertaking the highest level of preparation to ensure a free, fair and participatory election.”