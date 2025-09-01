Mobs will be scattered across 300 seats, won’t be in advantageous position: CEC to US Envoy

He further said that the US envoy had inquired about the current “mob situation,” its possible impact on the election, and the commission’s level of preparedness.

In response, the CEC said, “Our preparations intensified after receiving the formal election letter from the Honourable Chief Adviser on 5 August. In fact, major preparatory work had already begun earlier, so there is no scope for any deficiency. We are ensuring that the election commission cannot be blamed for any lapse.”

“I have made it clear that the election commission will not shoulder any blame. Unlike in the past, when questions were raised about our readiness, this time we are making arrangements so thorough that no one can claim we were unprepared. Our aim is to be in a position to conduct the election whenever the government instructs us to do so,” Nasir Uddin emphasised.

Speaking on political parties’ positions, the CEC said the commission had informed the envoy that despite disagreements in previous elections, parties had eventually reached a consensus. He remained optimistic the same would happen again.