Professor Abul Barakat arrested

On 20 February, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Abul Barkat and 22 others on charges of embezzling Tk 2.97 billion in the name of AnonTex Group.

The agency said former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman and Abul Barkat, in collusion, granted loans to 22 companies of the AnonTex Group through forgery. The case alleges that Atiur Rahman and his associates embezzled the money using various unethical means.

Abul Barkat, former chairman of the economics department at Dhaka University, also served as president of the Bangladesh Economic Association. In addition, he held the post of chairman of Janata Bank during the previous Awami League government.