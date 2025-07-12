All involved in Lal Chand murder will be brought to justice: Jahangir

Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd) today said all involved in the brutal murder of a scrap metal trader Lal Chand Sohag in the capital's Mitford area will be brought to justice.

"We will bring all the culprits to book involved in the killing," he said after visiting the Dhaka Police Lines, Range Reserve Force and Traffic and Driving School in the mail barrack of Old Dhaka.

The Home Adviser said the incident is really a matter of great sorrow and five persons involved in the killing have already been arrested.