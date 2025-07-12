All involved in Lal Chand murder will be brought to justice: Jahangir
Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd) today said all involved in the brutal murder of a scrap metal trader Lal Chand Sohag in the capital's Mitford area will be brought to justice.
"We will bring all the culprits to book involved in the killing," he said after visiting the Dhaka Police Lines, Range Reserve Force and Traffic and Driving School in the mail barrack of Old Dhaka.
The Home Adviser said the incident is really a matter of great sorrow and five persons involved in the killing have already been arrested.
Two of them were apprehended by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) with firearms, he said, adding that police arrested one more suspect last night.
"Teams of the Detective Branch (DB) have been working in this connection. All involved in the killing will be brought to book," he said.
The Home Adviser called upon all to be patient and not take law into hands.
"If any incident occurred, inform the law enforcement agencies of the matter and they will take action accordingly," he said.
Jahangir said the law enforcement agencies took action soon after the incident occurred, referring to prompt arrests in the Sohag murder and in Chandpur incidents.
The Home Adviser said he visited the mail barrack in the Old Dhaka as they are going to introduce a training programme there to hold the upcoming election in a fair manner.
Replying to a query, he said, "We're preparing by December for the election. But, the election commission will announce the election date."
Earlier on 9 July last, a scrap metal trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, 39, was hacked, beaten and stoned to death near a gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital.