Conflict due to shift in dominance

Following the political changeover through the July uprising, top criminals are trying to establish their dominance across the capital city. In the process, they are engaging in conflicts with each other in the Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, and Elephant Road areas and the adjacent neighborhoods.

However, there is a different scenario in Mirpur, Pallabi, and Kafrul areas, where internal conflicts among criminals are low. Instead, a type of negotiation developed among them over controlling the crime world.

After serving two decades behind bars, Imamul Hasan Helal, a notorious gangster from Mohammadpur who is widely known as Picchi Helal, walked out of jail on bail. Again, he appeared to be involved in a murder case.