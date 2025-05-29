Crime world of Dhaka-2
Conflict due to shift in dominance
Following the political changeover through the July uprising, top criminals are trying to establish their dominance across the capital city. In the process, they are engaging in conflicts with each other in the Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, and Elephant Road areas and the adjacent neighborhoods.
However, there is a different scenario in Mirpur, Pallabi, and Kafrul areas, where internal conflicts among criminals are low. Instead, a type of negotiation developed among them over controlling the crime world.
After serving two decades behind bars, Imamul Hasan Helal, a notorious gangster from Mohammadpur who is widely known as Picchi Helal, walked out of jail on bail. Again, he appeared to be involved in a murder case.
On 20 September last year, two youths were hacked to death in front of a wholesale shop in Rayerbazar. According to the police, the double murder was the outcome of a gang rivalry over territorial control following the political upheaval. A case was filed against Picchi Helal on 22 September at Mohammadpur police station, placing him under renewed pressure from law enforcement.
On 10 January this year, businessman Ehteshamul Haque was hacked mercilessly with a machete in front of the Multiplan Center on the Elephant Road. Sanjidul Islam Emon, a top criminal from Hazaribagh who is known as Captain Emon, appeared to be involved in the killing. Later, Wahidul Hasan, president of the Elephant Road Computer Welfare Association and brother of Picchi Helal, filed a murder case at New Market police station.
Captain Emon is a major rival of Picchi Helal in the crime world of Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, Elephant Road, and nearby localities.
Following the incidents, some of Emon’s associates were arrested, including Ejaz Bin Alam, who is considered as Emon’s second-in-command. After the arrest of Ejaz, the dominance of Emon declined in the area, while Picchi Helal strengthened his foothold.
Similarly, at least four top criminals have been active in the Mirpur, Pallabi, and Kafrul areas, according to law enforcement agencies. They stay abroad, but control the criminal activities over the phone. Now, they are trying to create panic through the local partners, who are local criminals and teen gangs in some cases.
Nazrul Islam, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that most of the top criminals, who recently appeared to be involved in crimes are either not using phones or have fled the country. The police are treating incidents involving such criminals with high priority, and conducting combing drives in different areas to arrest them.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a joint team of law enforcement agencies arrested two notorious gangsters – Subrata Bain and Molla Masud – from a house in Kushtia town. Based on information gleaned from them, their accomplices ‘shooter’ Arafat and Sharif were arrested from the capital’s Hatirjheel area on the same day.
No peace in Mohammadpur and Hazaribagh
The police suffered a collapse following the July uprising. Criminals took advantage of this power vacuum and turned active in Mohammadpur, Basila, and Hazaribagh areas. Various crimes, including murders, armed parades, shootings, and assaults, took place rampantly, while criminal groups began desperate extortion.
In the past two months alone, at least 17 incidents involving various criminal gangs were reported in the areas. On the night of 15 May, members of the local ‘Patali Group’ brutally attacked and seriously injured six members of a family in the Ityadi Mor area of Mohammadpur.
Picchi Helal and Captain Emon appeared to be involved – either directly or indirectly – in most of the cases. In some other incidents, another notorious gangster, Tofail Ahmed Joseph, also came to the fore.
On 16 May, a certain Samiur Rahman (Alvi) was killed near the Patam Restaurant close to Jigatola bus stoppage. According to a law enforcement source, the attackers were followers of a top criminal active in the area.
It was learned that Captain Emon went to Thailand after coming out on bail. Several groups operate in the Hazaribagh area under his name and protection.
On 12 May, a tea vendor near Rayerbazar High School told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity that locals do not dare to speak up due to fear of Emon and his associates. They demand extortion when someone begins construction work and often beat up people over trifling matters. They do not even pay after eating or taking anything from local shops.
A significant number of such gangs developed in the Mohammadpur, Hazaribagh, and Rayerbazar areas. In most of the cases, they operate under the shadow of top gangsters.
On 24 March, two gunmen stormed the residence of a businessman called Monir Hossain on Shershah Suri Road in Mohammadpur and opened fire. A second shooting was carried out in front of the same house on 28 April.
The Krishi Market in Mohammadpur was gutted in a fire on 14 September 2023. Later, a group began constructing a shopping mall on the land without approval from Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). The construction remained halted since 5 August, but resumed about two months ago. According to locals, Picchi Helal is behind the development.
Besides, Picchi Helal maintains full dominance in the New Market and Science Lab areas, according to the law enforcement sources.
Five kingpins of Mirpur
Top criminals appeared to be involved in land grabs (both public and private), extortion, Jhut trade, and control over contractors in the Mirpur region. Among them are Mofizur Rahman Mamun, Shahadat Hossain alias Sadhu, Moktar Hossain, Abbas Ali alias Killer Abbas, and Ibrahim Khalil alias Killer Ibrahim.
According to law enforcement sources, Mamun, Shahadat, Abbas, and Ibrahim are now abroad, but still run their criminal activities via local accomplices. There are rumours about Mamun returning home recently, but its authenticity remains unconfirmed. An individual told Prothom Alo that he recently talked to Mamun through a foreign WhatsApp number.
The business of an individual was grabbed by a criminal group in Pallabi. On the condition of anonymity, he told Prothom Alo on 5 May that it is such a situation that seeking justice is a risk. Complaining to the police may invite dangers. If the gangsters come to know about the complaint, he will be killed.
However, the officer-in-charge of Pallabi police station, Nazrul Islam, claimed that criminal activity has decreased significantly in the area. “We have arrested some known associates of the top criminals. None of the named top criminals currently live in the area.”
Top criminals return as political climate shifts
Among the many criminal figures regaining prominence in Dhaka’s underworld is Mofizur Rahman Mamun—widely known as “Mamun of Dha Block” in Pallabi. Law enforcement records show that there are at least 27 cases filed against him, including on charges of extortion, land grabbing, and violence. Mamun’s name has resurfaced in connection with criminal activities across large parts of the Mirpur–Pallabi area.
Despite his extensive criminal background, Mamun was appointed joint convener of the 91st Ward Committee (Organisational Ward) under Pallabi Thana BNP on 12 February 2022. According to police and local sources, his presence and activities in Pallabi significantly increased after 5 August.
He has been accused of forcefully taking over an organisation owned by the brother of a central Awami League leader, as well as grabbing government land in the Burirtek area of Mirpur. Mamun has also been implicated in several other cases of illegal occupation of business establishments.
Others active too
Notorious criminals are re-emerging beyond Pallabi as well. A recent audio recording of a phone conversation—allegedly between top Mirpur gangster Moktar and a Jubo Dal leader from Rupnagar—went viral on social media, shedding light on ongoing extortion and criminal schemes.
Four local residents familiar with both individuals confirmed to Prothom Alo that the voice on the recording belongs to Moktar. The two reportedly discussed plans to seize control of a ready-made garment factory located at Chalantika Mor, in Mirpur-7.
From jail to ‘social work’
Another well-known figure, Abbas Ali, remains on the police’s list of top criminals. Accused in more than a dozen cases, Abbas had spent over two decades in prison. While incarcerated, law enforcement and local sources say he maintained influence in parts of Kafrul, Ibrahimpur, Bhasantek, and Cantonment through mobile phone communication.
After being released on bail following 5 August, Abbas was reportedly less active in the criminal activities. Multiple sources suggest that he has since left the country. Ironically, some now describe him as a “social worker” in local circles, a rebranding not uncommon among former criminals seeking legitimacy.
Experts warn of politician-criminal nexus
The release of a large number of top criminals on bail after 5 August and the collapse of the policing system are among the key reasons for the recent surge in terrorist activities, according to Touhidul Haque, associate professor at the Institute of Social Welfare and Research, University of Dhaka.
He told Prothom Alo that in many cases, when citizens share information about criminals with law enforcement agencies, that information is leaked back to the criminals themselves — deterring people from filing complaints.
Touhidul Haque believes that the recent political upheaval has also triggered a shift in control over the criminal underworld. He emphasised that strong political will is now essential to contain the activities of top-tier criminals.
Without firm suppression, he warned, the situation is likely to deteriorate further.