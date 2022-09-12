Crime

Travel ban imposed on five industrialists of Regent Textile

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
The court imposed a travel ban on five industrialists of Chattogram-based Habib Group in a case filed over default loans of Tk 420 million by IDLC Finance Limited.

Judge of the Chattogram Money Loan Court, Mujahidur Rahman, passed the order on Monday. The court bench assistant Rezaul Karim confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

The five loan defaulters are: Habib group sister’s concern Regent Textile Mills Group chairman Yeakub Ali, director Salman Habib, Yeasin Ali, Mashrur Habib and Tanvir Habib.

According to the court, a plea was placed before the court seeking a travel ban on Regent Textile Mills Group chairman Yeaqub Ali, director Salman Habib, Yeasin Ali, Mashrur Habib and Tanvir Habib for defaulting loans of Tk 420 million.

Following the plea, the court came up with the order.

Earlier on 8 August, the court of metropolitan magistrate Mehnaz Rahman issued an arrest warrant against four directors, including Regent Textile Mills Limited chairman, in a case filed over the forgery of cheque of Tk 18 million.

