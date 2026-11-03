‘I am a poor man’s son, I could not resist the temptation of money’: ‘Coordinator’ Riyad

First, they raided the house of former member of parliament (MP) Shammi Ahmed with the police. After failing to find her, the police left. But the men returned to the house shortly afterwards and threatened to have her husband arrested, branding him an ‘Awami League collaborator’. They demanded Tk 5 million in extortion money, of which the self-proclaimed ‘coordinators’ managed to collect Tk 1 million. A few days later, five of them were caught by police when they returned to collect the remaining Tk 4 million. Another suspect was arrested subsequently.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has submitted a charge sheet against six people before the court after completing its investigation into the case filed over the incident in Gulshan.

According to the PBI investigation, following the political changeover on 5 August, the accused began identifying themselves as coordinators and active members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Taking advantage of this identity, they regularly visited police stations and developed close ties with police officers by offering assistance in arresting leaders and activists affiliated with the Awami League who were accused in various cases, as well as providing information about their whereabouts.

The investigation found that the accused subsequently used this access to evade the attention of law enforcement agencies and identify various individuals as Awami League collaborators, associates or supporters. They allegedly demanded and collected money by threatening them with cases, arrest and harassment. Through these activities, the accused exploited their influence for personal gain and obtained illegal financial benefits.