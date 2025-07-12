Youths remanded for 5 days over murder near Mitford Hospital

A Dhaka court has granted five days' remand each for two of the four youths arrested in connection with the murder of a businessman in front of Gate-3 of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, popularly known by its Colonial era name- Mitford Hospital.

The arrestees were identified as Mahmudul Hasan Mohin, 41, and Tarek Rahman Robin, 22. The identities of the other two accused arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have not been disclosed yet.

Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Talebur Rahman confirmed the development.

Earlier, DMP arrested the two accused with weapons shortly after the incident. Subsequently, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two more individuals in connection with the same case.

On the afternoon of 9 July, a group of assailants brutally attacked local businessman Lal Chand, alias Sohag, aged 39, on the pavement in front of Gate-3 of the hospital, leading to his death. Responding swiftly to the incident, police from Kotwali Police Station arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.