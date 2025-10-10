Police arrests 1,711 in 24-hour special drive
Police have arrested 1,711 people across the country during the last 24 hours as part of its ongoing special drive to restore law and order.
Of them, as many as 1,184 are warranted convicts and 527 are convicts of several criminal activities, a press release from police headquarters said here today, Friday.
During the drive, police seized a local one shooter gun, two imported pistols, a magazine, one round live bullet and two switch knives from the convicts, it added.